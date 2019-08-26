Landstar Sys (LSTR) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Raised Position; Lyon Street Capital Trimmed Biotelemetry (BEAT) Position by $987,536 as Share Price Declined

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 51.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 15,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 14,841 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, down from 30,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 87,191 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 16,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 624,376 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.30 million, up from 607,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $106.27. About 90,085 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 537,026 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 74,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 2,834 shares. 49,510 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 15,214 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Lc stated it has 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Regions Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 14,753 were accumulated by Seizert Cap Partners Limited Liability Company. Clark Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Paloma Partners Mgmt Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 1,923 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Impala Asset has 1.31% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 74,235 shares to 55,164 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 289,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,507 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 59,964 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 185 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv reported 33,300 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Meeder Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 5,270 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,754 shares. 13,855 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability. Teton Inc accumulated 133,000 shares. Indiana-based First Corp In has invested 0.05% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 6,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us invested 0.21% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).