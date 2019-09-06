Landstar Sys (LSTR) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $573,776 as Market Value Rose; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Raised Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position by $906,510; Share Value Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 4,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 35,410 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $257.88. About 180,063 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 33.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 5,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 10,334 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 15,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $111.48. About 195,075 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) by 443,400 shares to 491,600 shares, valued at $36.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 27,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,409 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1,177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges Invest Mgmt has 48,666 shares. New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Llc has invested 0.98% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Colonial Trust stated it has 0.42% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 10,659 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lomas Capital Management Lc has invested 5.56% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Arizona State Retirement holds 11,988 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 76,846 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 500 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 6,701 shares. Covington Cap Management has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 3,606 shares. Qs Invsts Llc accumulated 2,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Motco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 282,250 shares.

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landstar Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer Nasdaq:LSTR – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Munger Stocks: Quality + Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.W. Grainger, Landstar System and GasLog – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Landstar (LSTR) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 43,460 shares to 122,257 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 13,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 9,386 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management accumulated 9,835 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% or 3,515 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 0.64% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 630,723 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 4,334 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,253 shares. 595 were accumulated by Manchester Limited Company. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% or 125,900 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments stated it has 46,815 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0.01% or 20,569 shares. London Of Virginia owns 0.4% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 429,424 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 27,166 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,945 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 8,555 were reported by Oppenheimer And Communications Incorporated.