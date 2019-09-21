Landstar Sys (LSTR) Share Price Rose While Ensemble Capital Management Has Upped Stake; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Capital International Investors Lifted Its Stake

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 61,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 575,120 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.45 million, up from 513,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $476.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 16,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 438,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.40 million, up from 422,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 587,360 shares traded or 81.54% up from the average. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 188,750 shares to 57,850 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 527,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 5,287 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Disciplined Growth Mn owns 881,196 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 187,554 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). M&T Bankshares owns 4,597 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Pacific Global Inv has invested 0.07% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Schroder Mngmt Gp has invested 0.1% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 43,192 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt invested in 16,118 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Tru Com accumulated 2,900 shares. 7,552 are held by Utah Retirement Systems. 13,451 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce Ny.

