Landstar Sys (LSTR) Share Price Declined While Bailard Lowered by $1.07 Million Its Stake; Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Stock Rose While Ares Management Has Increased by $747,880 Its Position

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 41.56M shares traded or 2018.18% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 28/03/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd: CCO Thorsten Haeser to Step Down Effective March 31; 28/03/2018 – HAPAG LLOYD AG HLAG.DE – CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCO); 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing Children’s Day; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CAN’T ESTIMATE NATURE, AMOUNT OF MONETARY PENALTY; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON MAY 22; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES “DUE FROM IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS” NOTE; 15/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Wins Long-Term San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Expansion, New Agreement Enables Advertisers to Reach Consumers across the Entire San Diego DMA; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Regained NYSE Compliance Upon Filing of Form 10-Q on May 22

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 67.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 14,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 337,304 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.84 million for 18.85 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

