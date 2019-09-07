Landstar Sys (LSTR) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Lowered Position by $4.50 Million; Delphi Management Lowered Stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by $437,030 as Valuation Rose

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 3,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,946 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 18,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 39.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 63,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 104,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 231,752 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J & has 62,618 shares. Bruni J V And, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,176 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated owns 3,923 shares. Illinois-based Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Cap Int Invsts has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Decatur owns 90,039 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Alesco Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,405 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt accumulated 27,925 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty has 1.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,000 shares. Somerset Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 14,394 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Mngmt Lc has 4,616 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Inc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Condor Capital stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt owns 27,459 shares. Ims Mgmt invested in 2,609 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 50 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 567,913 shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 1,856 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 347,220 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd has invested 0.22% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Bluemountain invested in 0.02% or 19,409 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc accumulated 54 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 256,603 shares. London Of Virginia holds 429,424 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Principal Gp Inc reported 181,250 shares. Stifel Financial holds 51,254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jensen Invest Management invested in 0.01% or 8,860 shares.

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 7.98% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $57.89 million for 18.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 53,000 shares to 57,060 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).