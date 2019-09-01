Landstar Sys (LSTR) Holder Algert Global Cut Its Holding by $991,573; Maverick Capital LTD Decreased Its Position in Nokia (NOK) as Stock Value Rose

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 9,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The hedge fund held 9,609 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 18,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $111.52. About 205,204 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 119,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 919,900 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 9.86 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 30/05/2018 – NOKIA BOARD IS AUTHORIZED TO RESOLVE TO BUY BACK MAX 550M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Confident of Hitting FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Net Profit EUR86M; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Corp: Reddy and Current IP/Optical Networks President Alwan Will Split Responsibilities; 19/03/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – ALFA AND NOKIA PARTNER TO DEPLOY NOKIA AIRSCALE SOLUTION, SIGN MOU FOR NETWORK EVOLUTION TOWARD 5G; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless appli; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: INDIA, EUROPE 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Networks Market Conditions Improving and 5G Accelerating Further, With Strong Momentum By Yr End; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Remains on Target to Deliver EUR1.2B of Recurring Annual Cost Savings in FY18

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $58.36M for 18.46 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

