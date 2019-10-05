Landstar Sys Com (LSTR) Shares Rose While Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered by $4.83 Million Its Holding; Accredited Investors Has Decreased Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $373,098 as Share Price Declined

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 2.86M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc Com (LSTR) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 45,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 881,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.16 million, down from 926,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.53. About 179,708 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $511.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (KLD) by 3,794 shares to 14,460 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 44,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,459 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Pcl reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Jmg Finance Gp has invested 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Axa accumulated 1.02M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Zacks has 0.45% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Df Dent Inc owns 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 10,676 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 0.2% or 13,083 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt reported 24,384 shares stake. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.11% or 1.10 million shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Lc holds 953 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc reported 18,409 shares stake. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 24,795 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Com reported 8,085 shares stake. Glenview Bank Tru Dept has 83,295 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division accumulated 33,689 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6,545 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $661.09 million for 14.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 95,428 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $77.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX).