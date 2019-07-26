Landscape Capital Management Upped Stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by $313,965 as Share Price Declined; O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Share Value Declined While Harvey Investment Co Cut Stake

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 12,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.91 million, down from 117,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $20.5 during the last trading session, reaching $376. About 1.57 million shares traded or 151.69% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 83.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 20,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,131 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 1.34 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,603 shares to 52,935 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 47,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,927 shares, and cut its stake in Allianzgi Equity & Conv Inco (NIE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. The insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880. HENSLEE GREGORY L also sold $18.72M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.