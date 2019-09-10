Landscape Capital Management Upped Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Position by $1.31 Million as Share Price Rose; Rockland Trust Co Lowered Its O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holding by $428,352; Stock Value Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 155.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The hedge fund held 113,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 44,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. It closed at $21.92 lastly. It is down 1.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in O'reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 40,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, down from 41,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $402.62. About 531,209 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 23,641 shares to 191,823 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $351.12 million for 21.06 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (NYSE:PMM) by 96,478 shares to 59,910 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

