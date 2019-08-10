Landscape Capital Management Upped Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holding; Taubman Centers Has 1.2 Sentiment

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) stake by 155.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 69,161 shares as Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA)’s stock rose 5.68%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 113,656 shares with $2.21 million value, up from 44,495 last quarter. Sabra Health Care Reit Inc now has $3.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 3.09M shares traded or 139.80% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE

Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 97 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 81 decreased and sold their positions in Taubman Centers Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 56.61 million shares, down from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Taubman Centers Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 61 Increased: 69 New Position: 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 252 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 257,795 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 98,567 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 9,536 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0.03% or 745,352 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.04% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 45,142 shares. 32,652 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. 341,775 are owned by Asset Mngmt One. Fund Mgmt reported 29,838 shares stake. Duncker Streett And Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Savings Bank Of America De invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Westpac Corporation holds 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 181,608 shares. 126,876 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Blackrock Muniy Quality Fd I (MQT) stake by 37,487 shares to 37,048 valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) stake by 63,339 shares and now owns 277,625 shares. Alarm Com Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sabra Health Care sees 2019 NFFO at lower end of range – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sabra Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Significantly Improves Leverage and Other Credit Metrics; Reaffirms 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 14.45% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. for 1.11 million shares. Security Capital Research & Management Inc owns 959,985 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skba Capital Management Llc has 2.02% invested in the company for 237,100 shares. The Maryland-based Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc has invested 1.93% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.13 million shares.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. As of June 30, 2005, the firm owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership . It has a 56.28 P/E ratio. The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein.

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taubman Centers adjusts 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How To Look At Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Litt keeps up pressure on Taubman Centers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.