Landscape Capital Management Upped First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Position by $369,530; As Haemonetics Mass Com (HAE) Stock Rose, Holder Jackson Square Partners Lifted Holding

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp Mass Com (HAE) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 187,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.84 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.54. About 323,203 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 65.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 10,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 26,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943,000, up from 16,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 1.12 million shares traded or 60.14% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,617 shares to 3,758 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 21,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,279 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 19,399 shares. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.03% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 49,855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 0% or 841 shares. Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,612 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.09% or 175,310 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 43,968 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 4,629 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company accumulated 534,775 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 85,693 shares. Force Mngmt Llc has invested 2.66% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research holds 117,525 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust LP owns 37,285 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 574,698 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 78,519 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 11,069 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 959,681 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co reported 8,846 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm New York invested in 18,937 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.26% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 562,167 shares. 26,298 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Proshare Limited Liability Corp owns 11,834 shares. 20,134 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 7,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management reported 0.02% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 26 shares.

