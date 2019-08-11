Landscape Capital Management Trimmed United Rentals (URI) Stake as Shares Declined; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lowered Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $419,522

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 8,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 9,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 6,968 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, down from 16,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 1.21 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs invested in 5,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Burns J W & New York holds 11,350 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.91% or 94,900 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.97% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 300,382 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.53% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Bridgewater Associate LP holds 0.26% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 375,118 shares. State Street holds 0.05% or 5.43M shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 141,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 33,460 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 15,217 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). At Bancorp invested in 39,041 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 68,657 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93M for 5.03 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 12,697 shares to 48,676 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 18,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD).

