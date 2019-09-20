Landscape Capital Management Trimmed Its Vera Bradley (VRA) Holding by $453,508 as Stock Value Declined; Granite Point Capital Management LP Stake In Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Was Has Lifted

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 41,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The hedge fund held 184,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 225,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 173,899 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.35 TO $0.45; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 31,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 471,560 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 168,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. Another trade for 26,250 shares valued at $498,953 was bought by ANIDO VICENTE JR. The insider RUBINO RICHARD J bought 5,040 shares worth $100,447.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aerie Pharma seeks FDA OK for sale of Ireland-produced Rocklatan in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.17, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Aerie (AERI) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 157 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 460,406 shares. Dafna Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.28% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 68,813 shares. Proshare Advsrs holds 0% or 17,171 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Waddell & Reed reported 1.74M shares. 16,744 were accumulated by Tudor Et Al. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 64,992 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 22,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant LP accumulated 15,005 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Management Ks has 0.08% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 4,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 55,248 shares to 148,261 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 15,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,588 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).