Landscape Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by $10.08 Million; Ballentine Partners Has Trimmed Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $476,523; Stock Price Rose

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $168.98. About 1.94 million shares traded or 5.69% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 219,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 324,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 197,648 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,730 shares to 17,230 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 30,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $236,629 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 325,863 shares. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada reported 17,653 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 253,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nbt Bancshares N A invested in 1.03% or 35,388 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 2,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Pa holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 15,761 shares. First Interstate Bank holds 0.09% or 2,444 shares. 20,295 were reported by Spectrum Mgmt Group. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd has 0.21% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fayez Sarofim & Communications holds 985,490 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Reik And Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 6,395 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd holds 12,785 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 25,468 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Aull And Monroe Mgmt invested in 28,135 shares.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 40.51% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $63.90M for 28.48 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.42% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 35,692 shares to 55,490 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 26,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).

