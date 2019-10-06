Landscape Capital Management Trimmed Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding; Last Week Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 7.76% above currents $13.92 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. DA Davidson downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) rating on Friday, September 13. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $1600 target. See Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $16.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 8.42% above currents $79.32 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $14.33 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 5.13 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.