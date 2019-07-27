Landscape Capital Management Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Lenox Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by $308,329

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 275.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 2,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, up from 942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 553,165 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 65.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 3,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,036 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 5,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 745,048 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 1.82M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Com owns 6,651 shares. Gradient Lc holds 7,081 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nomura reported 859 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 16,975 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,516 shares. Intll Gru owns 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 97,072 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 461,518 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Weiss Multi holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 72,500 shares. 5,301 were accumulated by Opus Capital Grp Inc Lc. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Dupont Cap Corp accumulated 9,494 shares. Meyer Handelman Company reported 0.25% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 521,170 shares.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.04M for 28.98 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 69,161 shares to 113,656 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD).

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sempra Energy declares $0.9675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sempra Energy Declares Common And Preferred Dividends – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sempra Energy: Diversification Is The Key To Success – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Improved chances for Sempra projects merit Morgan Stanley price hike – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra seeks pipeline expansion for Port Arthur LNG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UMH Properties: No Need To Chase Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 144,105 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. Fmr holds 0.03% or 1.88M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 614,373 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 106,989 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 775 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Wealthtrust Fairport reported 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,231 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 3 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 1,593 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 201,344 shares. Adelante Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 444,992 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Pggm has invested 0.43% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability has 304,972 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 8,352 shares to 1,996 shares, valued at $196,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (LQD) by 29,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).