Landscape Capital Management Stake in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Has Raised by $2.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Lowered Stake by $456,976 as Market Valuation Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 529.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 6,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 8,223 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 1,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $381.64. About 440,484 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45M shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Ltd Company invested 0.33% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 15,248 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. State Street holds 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 3.38M shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.03% or 201,698 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 5,159 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And Company has 1,857 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 380 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Port Associate Limited Company accumulated 288,216 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 185,669 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 36,495 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Cap Prns holds 1.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 6,060 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bb&T has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 799 shares. Fil holds 20 shares.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Retail Stocks to Watch in April – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “O’Reilly’s (ORLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: ORLY, AGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Gso Lng Shrt Cr I (BGX) by 54,000 shares to 10,146 shares, valued at $155,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munienhanced Fd In (MEN) by 78,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,791 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 15.06 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Communications & Power Industries to Acquire Satellite Antenna Systems Business Of General Dynamics (GD) – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canada awards C$3B contract to General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 28,808 shares to 58,883 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 31,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,031 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).