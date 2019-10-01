Landscape Capital Management Raised Its V F (VFC) Holding; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Sentiment Is 1.06

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 35.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 21,450 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 82,009 shares with $7.16 million value, up from 60,559 last quarter. V F Corp now has $35.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 2.22 million shares traded or 37.35% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 240 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 227 reduced and sold stock positions in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 125.44 million shares, down from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Stanley Black & Decker Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 190 Increased: 170 New Position: 70.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity. Shares for $157,860 were bought by Carucci Richard on Friday, August 23.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 123,466 shares to 12,112 valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) stake by 18,851 shares and now owns 136,558 shares. Nuveen Calif Mun Value Fd (NCA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Smith Salley & Assocs reported 12,778 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 459,166 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.1% or 8,160 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Grp reported 2,781 shares stake. Wade G W And holds 3,497 shares. 30,549 are owned by Telos Mngmt. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Com has 0.05% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 25,098 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 11,716 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 656,571 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 144,525 shares stake. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.29% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Valley Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division invested in 13,335 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering V.F. Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. V.F. Corporation Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8700 lowest target. $95’s average target is 6.73% above currents $89.01 stock price. V.F. Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by UBS.

Delta Asset Management Llc Tn holds 4.73% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for 236,074 shares. Davis owns 42,798 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc has 3.2% invested in the company for 510,458 shares. The Florida-based Professional Advisory Services Inc has invested 2.5% in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 556,196 shares.

The stock decreased 3.52% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 709,425 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) has risen 1.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.14 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 31.39 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.