Landscape Capital Management Raised Its Position in Imax (IMAX) by $664,422 as Market Value Rose; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 309,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,146 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, down from 414,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $135.83. About 426,880 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 46.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 30,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,057 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 64,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 8,921 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 13,495 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.32% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 70,034 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,000 shares. 210 were accumulated by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Homrich & Berg owns 6,733 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 34,870 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 20,393 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Llc has 17,160 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 85,546 shares. Whitnell And has invested 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 871,886 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 484,126 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 7,117 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc has 1.17% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 21,670 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Double Downgrade Hurting Caterpillar’s Stock – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cat Calls – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Canopy Growth, Caterpillar Fall Premarket – Yahoo News” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Should Caterpillar Get More Credit for Its Q1 Report? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.88 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IMAX Overcomes a Big Revenue Drop – Motley Fool” on October 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On IMAX Corporation (IMAX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Record-Shattering Chinese New Year Box Office Might Bode Well for IMAX – Motley Fool” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cinemark renews partnership with IMAX – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM) by 119,093 shares to 21,497 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 108,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,875 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).