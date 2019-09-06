Landscape Capital Management Raised Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holding by $1.86 Million as Market Value Declined; Srs Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Shares Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 180.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 35,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 55,490 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 19,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 2.59 million shares traded or 30.25% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 64,639 shares to 98,028 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 24,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,324 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield N J Fd I (MYJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.19 million shares to 16.19 million shares, valued at $564.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 310,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 32.14 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.