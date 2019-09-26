Landscape Capital Management Raised By $4.18 Million Its Viasat (VSAT) Position; South Dakota Investment Council Raised Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding

South Dakota Investment Council increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council acquired 4,790 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 434,041 shares with $37.38M value, up from 429,251 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $29.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.14. About 1.08 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Viasat Inc (VSAT) stake by 1987.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 52,311 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 54,943 shares with $4.44M value, up from 2,632 last quarter. Viasat Inc now has $4.62B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 107,034 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 992 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd accumulated 2.49M shares or 17.09% of the stock. Engines Lc has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Jane Street Group Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 66,063 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service Incorporated reported 14,831 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 251,434 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd reported 17,883 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,122 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 333,986 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 6,648 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 15,183 shares. Cap Fund Sa, a France-based fund reported 27,538 shares. 915 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 4,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) stake by 81,459 shares to 45,173 valued at $763,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced E L F Beauty Inc stake by 306,917 shares and now owns 331,349 shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Viasat Chairman and CEO, Mark Dankberg, to Deliver Keynote Address at the Latin American Satellite Congress – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Viasat, Ubix Successfully Deploy High-Speed Satellite Internet Services to Schools, Government Institutions and Federal Clinics Participating in Mexico’s ‘Internet para Todos’ Program – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Viasat Gives International Sales Opportunities to its Telecom Channel Partners – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Viasat Introduces Direct Cloud Connect: A New Service Providing Fast, Secure, Private Connections to Business-Critical Cloud Services – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat Named Global Satellite Business of the Year at the World Satellite Business Week 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Liberty Oilfield Srvc Inc stake by 42,760 shares to 53,180 valued at $860,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 84,170 shares and now owns 700,558 shares. Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 0.32% or 93,276 shares. Boston Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 11,176 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 209 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 72,263 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 1.23% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amer National Bank has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com accumulated 1.98M shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 1.99 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited reported 5,364 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsr holds 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 5,037 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 646,015 shares. Maverick Capital holds 108,650 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability invested in 20,825 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company reported 116,004 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $90.20’s average target is 3.51% above currents $87.14 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $9100 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by UBS. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Nomura maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform”.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares valued at $57.04M were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of stock.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Enterprise inks LyondellBasell deal, to build Houston-area propane expansion – Houston Business Journal” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LyondellBasell Volunteers Turn Out in Full Force for 20th Annual Global Care Day – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.