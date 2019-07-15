Landscape Capital Management Position in Wageworks (WAGE) Trimmed by $1.53 Million as Market Value Rose; Crow Point Partners Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Lifted by $2.89 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 60.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 41,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,315 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 68,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 116,758 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 12/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against WageWorks, Inc. and Certain Officers – WAGE; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Audit Committee Concluded Investigation, Determined No Illegal Acts Occurred — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES & PROVIDES UPDATE ON; 16/04/2018 – May 8th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks Inc. (WAGE); 17/04/2018 – WAGE INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against WageWorks, Inc; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Due to Volume of Transactions Processed by Company and Multiple Platforms, Effort Is Extensive But Manageable — Filing

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.66. About 1.16 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc holds 0% or 96 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 164,070 shares. 565,153 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Joel Isaacson & owns 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 38,585 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants Inc has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,323 shares. 17,865 are owned by Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 17,845 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. American International Gru owns 1.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8.18 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.87% or 827,002 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.02% or 1.94M shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ariel Investments Lc holds 1.44 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 136,066 shares. California-based Alethea Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spectrum Grp Inc Inc reported 1.01% stake.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares to 2,539 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Business Group launches new network optimization solution to easily support rich media data transmission – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “As network performance stands strong, Verizon expands and extends unlimited calling, text and data for customers impacted by Hurricane Barry – GlobeNewswire” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) to report earnings on March, 16. WAGE’s profit will be $12.76 million for 39.75 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 38,076 shares to 63,575 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 48,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates WageWorks, Inc. – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “HealthEquity Is Buying WageWorks In A $2B Deal – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WAGE, ORIT, and HIVE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $20. What will it mean for Philadelphia? – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 51,748 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 6,604 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 22,665 shares stake. 88 were reported by Optimum Invest. Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Advisory Service Networks Lc has 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 17,400 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 10,600 shares. Boston Partners invested in 74,891 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Cwm Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com owns 168,868 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 12,730 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc reported 14,294 shares.