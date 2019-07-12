Landscape Capital Management Position in United Rentals (URI) Trimmed by $1.12 Million; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Position in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Has Raised as Stock Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $150.46. About 168,389 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 9,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,968 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, down from 16,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $134.07. About 88,409 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $359.29 million for 7.38 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

