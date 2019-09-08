Landscape Capital Management Position in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Lowered by $866,868 as Stock Price Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined While Camarda Financial Advisors Has Boosted by $1.48 Million Its Position

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 6,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 14,644 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 20,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,635 shares to 83 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 133,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,390 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt has 0.94% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 43,766 shares. Moreover, Seabridge Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 200 shares. Miles Cap Inc holds 7,519 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Inc accumulated 0.28% or 128,091 shares. Jefferies Gru Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 292,494 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company reported 23,812 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt accumulated 84,253 shares. Monetary Gru Inc accumulated 19,479 shares. The New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rudman Errol M accumulated 72,704 shares. Palouse Incorporated stated it has 1.71% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Ohio-based Truepoint has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 309,067 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt reported 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Trust And Investment Mngmt Com holds 7,135 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Wright Investors Serv Inc stated it has 8,404 shares. Maryland-based Family Firm has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). E&G LP accumulated 5,500 shares. Bath Savings Communication accumulated 0.1% or 3,396 shares. Willis Counsel stated it has 47,438 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance Communication reported 77,300 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 200 shares. 17,927 were accumulated by Centurylink Inv Mgmt. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hbk Sorce Advisory accumulated 15,633 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moneta Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 724,231 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 183,244 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.