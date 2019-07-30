Landscape Capital Management Lowered Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Stake By $675,346; Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (MUI) Has 1 Sentiment

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 25 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 25 sold and decreased positions in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 12.28 million shares, down from 12.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 20 New Position: 5.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) stake by 61.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 96,478 shares as Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM)’s stock rose 3.85%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 59,910 shares with $448,000 value, down from 156,388 last quarter. Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr now has $390.68M valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 185,268 shares traded or 117.96% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY) stake by 31,100 shares to 77,513 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) stake by 70,366 shares and now owns 101,231 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $715 activity. On Monday, February 4 Hill Catharine B bought $715 worth of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 592,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Merriman Wealth Limited Company owns 26,017 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 149,875 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 20,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Columbia Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Capital Advsrs Llc has invested 0.06% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). 101,112 were accumulated by Goodwin Daniel L. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 6,161 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 145,718 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Com owns 34,684 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co owns 157,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 14,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 25,590 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. for 557,881 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 726,194 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oarsman Capital Inc. has 0.55% invested in the company for 83,798 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 22,612 shares.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $546.87 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 13.72 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

