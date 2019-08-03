Landscape Capital Management Lowered Its Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Holding as Valuation Were Volatile; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake Held by Simcoe Capital Management Llc

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 277,400 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 96,478 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 59,910 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 156,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 580,616 shares traded or 497.16% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability stated it has 41,993 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 14,880 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Strs Ohio holds 51,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Zeke Capital Advisors Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). S Muoio & Co Limited Company has 30,813 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Westfield Mgmt Company L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 282,482 shares. 90,192 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Barclays Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 88,307 shares. Tributary Lc invested 2.5% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 35,778 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Inc has 655,111 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corp reported 45,320 shares. Concourse Capital Mngmt Llc holds 3.16% or 28,865 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 7,423 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nexstar, Tribune must divest TV stations in 13 markets – US Justice Department – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Of London Inv reported 0.05% stake. Cwm Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cohen & Steers owns 346,278 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Raymond James & Associate, Florida-based fund reported 378,250 shares. Stratos Wealth has 20,000 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,684 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ent Services Corp has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 592,002 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 195,465 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 22,900 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 10,310 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.