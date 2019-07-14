Landscape Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Aarons (AAN) by $5.15 Million; As 3M Company (MMM) Share Value Declined, Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Lowered Holding

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 98,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,498 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 108,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 545,592 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,390 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,145 shares. Asset Incorporated holds 0.45% or 42,707 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Co New York owns 6,706 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Lc invested in 10,520 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hikari Tsushin Incorporated has 62,097 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited reported 2.15 million shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bragg Advisors Incorporated holds 16,746 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested in 1,403 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential holds 0.19% or 553,158 shares. Baltimore reported 1.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cypress Cap Management Lc has 21,496 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.15% or 144,077 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,343 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M on Friday, February 8. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G.. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63M was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares to 41,797 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 23,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $59.55M for 18.02 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al invested in 426,634 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 192,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.07% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 108,572 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,952 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 220,559 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Lc has invested 2.38% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 39,328 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 199,130 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 0% or 325 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 10,298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 10,659 shares. American Century owns 17,067 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 404,471 shares to 548,234 shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).