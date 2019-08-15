Landscape Capital Management Lifted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position By $3.17 Million; 3 Analysts Bullish PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 78.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 59,810 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 135,578 shares with $7.21M value, up from 75,768 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $61.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PTC Therapeutics has $61 highest and $40 lowest target. $48’s average target is 8.60% above currents $44.2 stock price. PTC Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. See PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 272,940 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna , for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTC Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 283,073 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Res has 0.08% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 3.74M shares. Sector Gamma As stated it has 194,743 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 33,409 shares. Partner Fund Management Lp holds 1.09 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Management L P reported 100,000 shares. 25,000 are held by Hudson Bay Cap Management L P. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company holds 64,863 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 25,011 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Grp has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Sei Invests holds 0% or 3,715 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 36,336 shares. Kepos Capital Lp reported 32,294 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cipher Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 28,632 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.19% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Inverness Counsel Limited Co holds 0.01% or 4,740 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.4% or 46,177 shares. 680,830 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Co. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company has 62,160 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,554 shares. Florida-based Suncoast Equity Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 19,370 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,025 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 14,217 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman has 2.15% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited holds 273,209 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Dws Mun Income Tr New stake by 46,554 shares to 58,465 valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 9,795 shares and now owns 6,968 shares. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $55.60’s average target is 10.36% above currents $50.38 stock price. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. UBS maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating.