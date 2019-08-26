Landscape Capital Management Lifted Stake in Macys (M) by $2.23 Million; Zuckerman Investment Group Raised Scholastic (SCHL) Holding by $487,344; Share Value Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 174.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 92,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 146,337 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 53,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 10.80 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 13/03/2018 – Fresh Spring Fashion Blooms at Macy’s; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Continues Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Acquisition of STORY

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86 million, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 85,399 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH; 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Backs FY18 Rev $1.65B-$1.70B; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30; 06/03/2018 – UNATION and the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) Partner for event discovery, promotion and ticketing; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Amer High Income Fd Inc (HYB) by 92,077 shares to 26,457 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 88,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,555 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Value Mun Income Tr (IIM).

