Landscape Capital Management Lifted Its Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $2.68 Million; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $936.00 Million as Shares Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 529.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 6,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 8,223 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 1,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $385.77. About 496,889 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 16.04 million shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,900 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 4.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bangor Bank & Trust accumulated 27,649 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 10,056 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has invested 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.54M shares. The Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Financial Secs Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 2,336 shares. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 3.58M shares or 3.92% of the stock. Nomura Asset holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.11 million shares. 196,645 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Tru Comm has invested 3.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glaxis Cap Management accumulated 28.75% or 82,060 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 64,901 shares to 93,713 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF) by 58,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,765 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Lng Shrt Cr I (BGX).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 3,036 shares. 489,239 were reported by Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Usa Financial Portformulas stated it has 3.89% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 74,709 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 330,088 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 16,957 shares. 103,667 were reported by Scout Investments. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 78,047 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa has 0.31% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 96,169 shares. Madison Investment holds 1.09% or 153,466 shares. Pnc Fincl Service holds 0.02% or 51,326 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 3,017 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 36,531 shares.