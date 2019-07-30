Landscape Capital Management Lifted Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake; Alico Has 0.71 Sentiment

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 679.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 18,182 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 7.26%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 20,859 shares with $2.13 million value, up from 2,677 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $14.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 623,515 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66

Alico Inc (ALCO) investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 21 decreased and sold stakes in Alico Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.09 million shares, down from 5.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alico Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $238.82 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. It has a 16.95 P/E ratio. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Towerview Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. for 92,000 shares. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp owns 160,810 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 140,451 shares. The Georgia-based Gmt Capital Corp has invested 0.26% in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,600 shares.

