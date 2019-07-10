Landscape Capital Management Lifted Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $306,000; Shares Declined; Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $2.19 Million

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 614.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $379.93. About 6.71 million shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,055 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 3.29M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 174,207 shares to 133,826 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 150,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,920 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. On Thursday, January 24 the insider Middleton Sean sold $27,416. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million. $54,470 worth of stock was sold by Telesmanic Robert on Friday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 46 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 294 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Llc. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 18,165 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability reported 85,800 shares stake. Horan Capital Advisors Lc has 1.63% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 854,410 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson Company invested in 63,204 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Allstate stated it has 46,955 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 96,150 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sei Invs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 453,481 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assoc. California-based Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,219 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 36,594 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,900 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 570 shares. Allen Invest Management Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 33,552 shares. Crestwood Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 3.79% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boys Arnold Inc accumulated 1,321 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 4,441 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Telos Capital Management invested in 0.14% or 1,236 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 1.66M shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 700 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Axiom International Invsts Ltd Liability Company De holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 133,091 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.41% stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.

