Landscape Capital Management Lifted By $4.01 Million Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding; Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES (AXGT) Shorts Raised By 7.39%

Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:AXGT) had an increase of 7.39% in short interest. AXGT’s SI was 1.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.39% from 1.28 million shares previously. With 608,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s short sellers to cover AXGT’s short positions. The SI to Axovant Gene Therapies LTD.HARES’s float is 2.82%. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 107,489 shares traded. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) has declined 57.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.68% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 227.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 70,366 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 101,231 shares with $5.84 million value, up from 30,865 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.29M shares traded or 62.38% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $157.64 million. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, and Parkinson's diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Among 2 analysts covering Axovant (NASDAQ:AXGT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axovant has $1800 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 123.99% above currents $6.92 stock price. Axovant had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird.

Among 6 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Int`l (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy Int`l has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $78’s average target is 4.46% above currents $74.67 stock price. Tempur Sealy Int`l had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Loop Capital Markets upgraded the shares of TPX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 19,240 shares. Raymond James Advsr stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Renaissance Techs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 9,231 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 11,861 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 575,100 shares. Eaton Vance holds 228,498 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 800,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 71,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howe Rusling reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 84,400 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 3,912 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 161 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

