Landscape Capital Management Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA); Cambridge Financial Group Upped Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) as Share Price Declined

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 3,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 134,438 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80B, up from 130,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 3.62M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 10/04/2018 – Biodiesel: Global Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 60 Companies Including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Technip France and Bioro – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 155.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The hedge fund held 113,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 44,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 3.09 million shares traded or 139.77% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares to 17,084 shares, valued at $6.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ca Qualty Mun Income (NAC) by 95,410 shares to 16,222 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock N Y Mun Income Tr (BNY) by 26,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,813 shares, and cut its stake in Fibrogen Inc.