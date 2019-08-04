Landscape Capital Management Increases Stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN); Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding Maintained by Wesbanco Bank Inc

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 25,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 303,759 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.61M, up from 278,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 12.27 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 83.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 20,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 46,131 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 1.04 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs has 4,468 shares. De Burlo Inc holds 2.64% or 125,478 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Com holds 1% or 68,763 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Prtn has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Livingston Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cookson Peirce And Co reported 2.14% stake. Alethea Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel invested in 41,900 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management accumulated 10,901 shares. Fosun Intl has 7,075 shares. 613,796 were reported by Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Natixis Advsr LP has 0.86% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 91,440 shares. 110,331 are owned by Jane Street Grp Lc. Homrich Berg holds 0.62% or 115,112 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $249.74 million activity. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was sold by Taylor David S.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 44,358 shares to 27,355 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,636 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt owns 731,720 shares. Smith Asset Gp Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1,922 shares. State Street has 6.48 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 303,327 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 15,443 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.05% or 585,421 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 198,754 shares. Sei Invs Communication has 98,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nwq Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 2.84M shares. 74,583 are owned by Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Lc has invested 0.84% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Telos Cap Mngmt stated it has 46,208 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Waterfront Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.33M shares. United Automobile Association has 0.05% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1.11 million shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc owns 110,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

