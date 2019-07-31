Landscape Capital Management Increases Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG); Ballentine Partners Holding In Home Depot (HD) Was Has Boosted

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 178.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 2,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $7.05 during the last trading session, reaching $798.2. About 271,920 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2981% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 8,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $216.86. About 742,067 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $35.89M worth of stock.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1,999 shares to 5,777 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 21,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,203 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Incom.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 365,992 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Whittier Tru Commerce accumulated 474 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 38,999 shares. Hartford Invest Management Co invested in 2,656 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Co Oh has 2,200 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt owns 134,774 shares. Clean Yield invested in 175 shares. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0.17% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 91,347 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc stated it has 0.59% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Limited Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 349 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Advisor Llc has 341 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 82,976 shares to 291,340 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 161,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).