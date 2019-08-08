Landscape Capital Management Increased Position in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) as Stock Price Declined; As American Water Works Co (AWK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered Position by $4.61 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 44,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 327,131 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.11M, down from 371,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $119.61. About 254,524 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.9. About 101,290 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated accumulated 126 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.01% or 25,990 shares. Alps Advisors owns 4,168 shares. Financial Advantage accumulated 0.01% or 124 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research reported 0.11% stake. Washington Tru Comml Bank reported 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). The Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 21,416 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 26,557 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 242,506 shares. Blackrock invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Usa Finance Portformulas holds 0.83% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 9,602 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 0.04% or 21,484 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 436,045 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 13,096 shares to 2,853 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 10,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,606 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 28,994 shares to 707,925 shares, valued at $33.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apergy Corp by 247,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement owns 1.11M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cohen And Steers reported 1.67M shares. Manchester Capital Management Lc holds 9,993 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 363,153 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.09% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi has invested 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 14,280 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 4,551 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 100,490 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt holds 1.32% or 150,556 shares. First Fincl Corp In holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). New York-based Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).