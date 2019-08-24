Landscape Capital Management Increased Dillards (DDS) Position; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Holds Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 236.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 14,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 20,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 509,567 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 164,628 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, up from 157,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 804,865 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen New York Qlt Mun Inc (NAN) by 25,711 shares to 45,933 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Relx Plc by 52,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,514 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM).

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $45,488 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.