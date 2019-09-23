Landscape Capital Management Increased Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Position by $1.32 Million; Stock Price Rose; Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased Schlumberger (SLB) Position

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 275% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 38,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 52,950 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 14,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 1.71 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES UNDER ARMOUR DISTRIBUTION IMPACT CONTINUING; 15/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 30th; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Says Firearms Restrictions Turned Away Some Customers; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 30/05/2018 – Muted Fallout From Dick’s Gun Stance Led to `Surprise Icing’; 08/03/2018 – Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 200,248 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, up from 182,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 5.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 1,902 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD) by 45,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,505 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 572,572 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Inv Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.12% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 110,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 9,726 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 47,890 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc owns 317,708 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 127,749 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 114,933 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 552,138 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Susquehanna Interest Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6,340 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 122,787 shares.