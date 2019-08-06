Landscape Capital Management Holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Trimmed by $2.63 Million as Market Value Declined; Wallace Capital Management Lowered Unilever N V (UN) Stake by $326,192 as Market Valuation Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 56.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 131,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 102,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 234,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. It closed at $15.48 lastly. It is down 32.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 85,953 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN: CLIMATE ACTION TO BE PART OF NEXT CEO’S JOB; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%; 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Is Said to Meet to Choose U.K. or Dutch Base; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Profund Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 306 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 1.54M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 1.02M shares stake. 375 are held by Focused Wealth Management. Moody Bancshares Tru Division stated it has 227 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 25,910 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 407,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Albion Financial Grp Ut holds 0.06% or 22,005 shares in its portfolio. Brinker reported 11,292 shares stake. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 5,423 shares. Kestrel Invest Mngmt accumulated 246,950 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 183,239 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13,908 shares to 24,192 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 10,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

