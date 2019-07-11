Landscape Capital Management Holding in Heico New (HEI.A) Trimmed by $11.77 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; Quaker Capital Investments Boosted Position in Range Res (RRC) by $3.02 Million as Share Price Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 140,175 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 105,638 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 245,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 80,567 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 42.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.44% the S&P500.

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 3.50 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glacier Peak Lc has 0.7% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Laffer Invs reported 129,571 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2.15M shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc holds 0% or 51,367 shares. Prudential Finance reported 2.21 million shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Cannell Peter B has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 11,750 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America owns 1.44M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co holds 39,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 22,517 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% or 434,152 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Llp has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Stephens Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Essex Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Blackrock Inc owns 19.18M shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $218,924. FUNK JAMES M had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997 on Monday, March 11.

