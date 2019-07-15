Landscape Capital Management Has Upped Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Position by $1.31 Million; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Cut Holding by $359,840 as Stock Value Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 155.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 113,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 44,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 125,087 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.98% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 135,087 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $361,804 activity. 2,509 shares valued at $161,237 were sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.66% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 11,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.08% or 220,342 shares. 1492 Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 40 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Northern Corporation holds 538,277 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 25,221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,899 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 3.28 million shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,213 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc invested in 54,158 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Timpani Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 1.32% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 34,105 shares. Vanguard Grp has 4.04 million shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9,727 shares to 176,412 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Omnicell (OMCL) Responds to Short Seller GlassHouse Research – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryder System, Inc. (R) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OMCL, NOW, ANIK – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 39.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield N J Fd I (MYJ) by 46,655 shares to 53,922 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,670 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Blair William & Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 38,518 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.06% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Balyasny Asset accumulated 559,455 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Ajo LP owns 13,001 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors holds 90,052 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 308,491 shares. Moreover, Honeywell Int has 0.61% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 80,465 shares. Community National Bank Na stated it has 355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 466,046 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 15,768 shares. First Tru LP accumulated 113,444 shares. Ancora Ltd holds 88,949 shares.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Sabra Has In Common With The 2 Senior Housing REITs That Cut Their Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stepping Outside The Sabra Box – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Completes the Sale of Nine Facilities Leased to Genesis; Sells a Facility Leased to Signature HealthCARE – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care Q1 FFO, revenue decline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.