Landscape Capital Management Has Upped Macys (M) Holding by $2.23 Million as Market Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Decreased Its Holding by $1.11 Million

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 9,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 138,723 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36M, down from 148,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 9.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 174.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 92,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 146,337 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 53,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 5.61 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory Ser holds 3.14% or 132,704 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 29,499 shares stake. Cap Interest Sarl holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,020 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Llc holds 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,319 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Com Tx reported 3.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 42,400 are owned by West Family Invests. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company invested in 18,303 shares or 0% of the stock. Mathes Inc accumulated 37,173 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Ashford Capital Mgmt invested in 15,171 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Aristotle holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.01M shares. Poplar Forest Capital Llc reported 0.03% stake. Wafra accumulated 562,980 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept owns 104,362 shares or 5.26% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.52% or 2.22M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

