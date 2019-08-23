Landscape Capital Management Has Upped Its Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Position by $1.15 Million; Farmstead Capital Management Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Boosted as Share Price Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 265.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 82,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The hedge fund held 113,281 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 31,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 733,708 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $58.88. About 666,565 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Ma invested in 1.28M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 87,199 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 39,871 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 6,208 are owned by First Interstate Bank. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 12,874 shares. National Asset has invested 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.22% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 13,239 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Com owns 20,375 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capital Associates has 6,000 shares. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nwq Invest Mgmt Co Limited holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 437,461 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 313,611 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5,392 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 3,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 1,786 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Limited Company reported 834,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 49,223 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 2,700 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company invested in 34,225 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 432,768 shares. Landscape Llc holds 0.15% or 113,281 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited reported 37,600 shares. Principal Gru holds 0.19% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 14.41M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). First Tru LP has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 24.80M shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Echo Street Mgmt Lc holds 0.71% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 2.51M shares. The New York-based Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.26% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3.76 million shares stake.

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Portfolio Selections For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to advance board diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Outlook for Slack’s opening trade on the NYSE through a direct listing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 388,626 shares to 103,704 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 8,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,431 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).