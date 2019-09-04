Landscape Capital Management Has Upped Imax (IMAX) Holding; Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 160 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 126 trimmed and sold stakes in Trimble Navigation LTD. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 220.63 million shares, up from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Trimble Navigation LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 105 Increased: 122 New Position: 38.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.25 million for 22.72 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.41% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. for 112,595 shares. Agf Investments America Inc. owns 219,942 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital Inc. has 2.82% invested in the company for 422,831 shares. The Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Management Llc has invested 2.74% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 320,800 shares.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 386,018 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. It has a 29.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance" on August 30, 2019

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Imax: Sadly Disappointing – Seeking Alpha" on August 18, 2019