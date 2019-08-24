Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $727,680; Park National Cut Position in Conocophillips (COP) by $883,146 as Valuation Declined

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 13,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 33,147 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 46,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 6.57M shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP)

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 15,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 21,778 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 36,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 3.71M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) by 48,519 shares to 467,828 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 48,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Dividend & Income Fund (XDNIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications, a New York-based fund reported 270 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 21,483 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 355,239 shares. Moreover, Covington has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 500 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 225,656 shares. 1,305 were reported by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Maplelane Ltd invested in 0.3% or 222,001 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation reported 140,049 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lenox Wealth Management has 0.21% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 33,293 are owned by Millennium Ltd Llc. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 650 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 474,240 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 117,706 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 13,600 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, ILMN – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Digital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Prove It’s a Cash Flow-Gushing Machine – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 62,399 shares to 237,880 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 149,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Co invested 0.43% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Jane Street Gru Ltd stated it has 69,707 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership reported 21,104 shares stake. 29,892 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Lc. Financial Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 197,976 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 0.06% or 4,885 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc owns 96,510 shares. Stifel Corp owns 444,754 shares. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 80,500 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.99 million shares stake. 1St Source Bank accumulated 21,744 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc has 0.16% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 43,714 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1.08M are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can.