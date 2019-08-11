Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Masco (MAS) Position by $785,265 as Market Valuation Rose; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Stake in Nv5 Global (NVEE) Upped as Stock Price Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 20,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 41,093 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 61,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 1.89 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 59,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 50,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 293,528 shares traded or 158.10% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 45,525 shares to 349,192 shares, valued at $59.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 33,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,124 shares, and cut its stake in Hingham Institution For Saving (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 11,889 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Lord Abbett Communication Ltd accumulated 464,723 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Northern Trust reported 138,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,923 shares. 6,558 were accumulated by Citigroup. 30 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Co stated it has 4.59% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 86 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 4,836 shares. Victory Management has 3,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,037 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 13,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 5,875 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 137,129 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Management LP reported 60,000 shares. Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 7.08 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 172,269 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tocqueville Asset LP owns 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 46,845 shares. 10,956 were reported by Pacific Glob Invest Management. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 64,304 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited holds 180,575 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 26,888 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 4.03M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 3.63 million shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 43,715 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

