Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Nisource (NI) Holding by $366,632 as Stock Rose; As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Shares Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $3.40 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 93.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 878,360 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 453,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 734,258 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Will Be Focused on Potential Synergism Between TG-1601 and Other Drugs in TG Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 51.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 25,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 3.79M shares traded or 45.93% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,196 are held by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. 1.31 million are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridger Lc stated it has 2.55% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 29,850 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 7,646 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 269,998 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Rafferty Asset Limited stated it has 151,886 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 59,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 46,100 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 127,307 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 22,044 shares.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 31,000 shares to 192,383 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 359,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,032 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TG Therapeutics receives ODD for umbralisib – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TG Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TG Therapeutics Confirms Registration Path for Umbralisib in Marginal Zone Lymphoma Following FDA Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “29 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Anticipate IWV Will Reach $190 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “NiSource To Pay $143M Settlement For Merrimack Valley Incident – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Uncertainty For NiSource Due To Merrimack Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Columbia Gas Settles All Class Action Lawsuits for Merrimack Valley Incident – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.