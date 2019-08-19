Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Edison Intl (EIX) Holding by $694,241; As Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Stock Value Declined, Homrich & Berg Lowered Its Stake

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 173,495 shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 11,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 7,441 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 18,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.60 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/04/2018 03:25 PM; 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging; 13/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Renergen (RENJ); 17/04/2018 – Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018; 25/04/2018 – More Renewable Energy Helps Fight Climate Change; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 08:54 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial reported 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 51,639 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 413,067 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 77,633 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Lc has invested 0.03% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 3,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 11,863 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,390 were reported by Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Schroder Investment Management Group invested in 1.03M shares. Clough Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 840,566 shares. Citigroup has 223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 1,500 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 0.11% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 14,885 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 17,672 shares to 177,190 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 78,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Miller Howard Invs Ny has 16,442 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 532,582 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 299,600 shares. First Ltd Partnership accumulated 364,628 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 10,459 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,414 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 104,707 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel holds 7,705 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 69,823 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P, New York-based fund reported 137,421 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 38,076 shares to 63,575 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $601.59 million for 10.81 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.