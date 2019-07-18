Landscape Capital Management Has Raised Its Synopsys (SNPS) Holding by $389,045 as Shares Rose; Lodge Hill Capital Stake in Nvr (NVR) Raised by $332,040

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 120 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,112 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, up from 2,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $3507.74. About 19,327 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 8.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR)

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 91.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 3,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 3,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 796,647 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Aqr Capital Management Lc invested in 17,449 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.03% or 1,164 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1,000 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 325 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 684 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 330 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 15,024 shares. Ativo Management Limited Liability Company holds 390 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 230 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability reported 228 shares. Lomas Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,713 shares. Assetmark invested in 53 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 762 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 11,450 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $52.65 million activity. Martchek Jeffrey D sold $1.39M worth of stock. Jung Alexandra A bought 25 shares worth $65,342. $2.86 million worth of stock was sold by SCHAR DWIGHT C on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 25 shares valued at $66,715 was made by Kelpy Matthew B. on Tuesday, February 19. Henley Robert W sold $11.05 million worth of stock or 4,148 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider Martinez Melquiades R. sold $2.61 million.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 93,950 shares to 501,871 shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,008 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qlty Fd (MYI) by 102,379 shares to 64,582 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Inc (NZF) by 416,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,643 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

